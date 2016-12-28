Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Reaches box score for fourth straight
Mantha notched an assist and five PIM during Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Sabres.
Mantha is on a nice streak to finish out 2016, as the winger has reached the box score in four straight. In that short span, the youngster has two goals and three helpers. For December, Mantha has also added 12 PIM, a solid addition to the value he's already providing.
