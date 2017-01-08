Mantha lit the lamp yet again Saturday -- the marker was his seventh in the past 10 games -- in a 6-3 road loss to the Sharks.

Mantha is a hulking net-front presence, which figures to help him maintain a gaudy shooting percentage in the NHL. The rookie has already fired on net 61 times in 25 games, having found twine on 18 percent of his shots for 11 goals. Depending on the depth of your fantasy league, we'd be surprised if he isn't owned by now, but those in need of a winger should check the wire just to be sure.