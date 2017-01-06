Mantha recorded a goal and an assist while posting a plus-2 rating Thursday in Los Angeles.

Mantha dished out a helper in a three-goal first period before lighting the lamp in the final frame of a 4-0 win. He had just one goal in nine games last year, but the 22-year-old has really blossomed with 10 goals, 18 points and a plus-11 rating through 24 appearances this season.