Red Wings' Ben Street: Signs on for another year in Motor City

Street signed a one-year contract with the Red Wings on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old center posted 55 points in 62 regular-season games for AHL Grand Rapids, and he coupled that with an electrifying postseason in which he helped the Griffins win a Calder Cup with 21 points in 19 games. Street has always torn up the minors, but he's been unable to hold down a roster spot in the NHL. In 35 career games, he's been held to zero goals and three assists. Next season will be a huge opportunity for Street to win a bottom-six role in the NHL and prove he belongs.

