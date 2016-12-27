Smith (knee) said he will return Tuesday night against the Sabres and a spot on the second power-play unit awaits, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Smith returns from a 13-game injury layoff ready to reclaim his role on the man advantage. While that's good for the defender's psyche, the Red Wings have the weakest power play in the league, so fantasy owners shouldn't be rushing to pluck Smith off the waiver wire. Besides, he has just four points and a minus-3 rating in 20 games.