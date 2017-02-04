Red Wings' Brendan Smith: Comes off IR
Smith (knee) was activated from injured reserve Saturday.
Smith has pitched in five points (two goals, three assists) in 24 games this season, as well as 33 hits and 24 blocked shots. He's a no-frills blueliner, but obviously held in higher regard than Alexey Marchenko, who the Red Wings waived -- he ended up getting claimed by Toronto -- in order to pave the way for Smith's return.
