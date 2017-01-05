Smith (leg) won't return to Wednesday's matchup with the Ducks.

Smith sustained the injury after getting tangled up with Anaheim's Cam Fowler in the second period of Wednesday's contest, and had to be helped to the Red Wings' locker room while favoring his right leg. The severity of Smith's ailment remains unclear, but at this juncture he should be considered questionable-at-best for Thursday's game against LA.