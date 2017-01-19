Smith (knee) will travel to Buffalo with the Red Wings facing the Sabres on Friday, though he's still expected to be out through the All-Star break.

This news effectively rules out Smith for the next four games before having a chance to lace up for a Jan. 31 contest opposing the Devils at home. Fortunately, this news isn't likely to cause a stir in the fantasy realm; Smith is more of a stay-at-home type of defenseman.