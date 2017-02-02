Smith (knee) could return Saturday night versus the Islanders.

Primarily a stay-at-home defender, Smith has missed the past 12 games with his sprained knee, but this latest report notes that coach Jeff Blashill has been pleased with how he's progressing. The Red Wings need all the help they can get on the blue line, as goalies Petr Mrazek and Jared Coreau have a combined save percentage of .897 this season, while starter Jimmy Howard (knee) is being eased back into the mix.