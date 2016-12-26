Red Wings' Brendan Smith: May return soon
Smith (knee) could be eligible to return Tuesday or Thursday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Smith has been absent from the lineup since Nov. 26, missing 12 games over that span. When healthy, the defenseman has compiled two goals and a pair of assists in 20 contests. The 27-year-old is averaging 18:01 of ice time per night which includes time on both the power play (1:36) and penalty kill (1:47). One cleared to return, Smith will look to end a five-game pointless streak.
