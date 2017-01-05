Smith (leg) will miss the final four games of a road trip before he'll be set up for further evaluation, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Smith and Niklas Kronwall (lower body) were both knocked out of Wednesday's game against the Ducks, as the injury bug keeps hovering around the Winged Wheel. As of Thursday afternoon, neither player was listed on injured reserve, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see these defensemen wind up in that spot if there happens to be more bad news upon their next evaluation. The silver lining in this situation is that Smith probably has lower ownership rates outside of the deepest of leagues considering he's picked up only five points in 24 games this season.