Smith (leg) landed on injured reserve Thursday, according to the NHL's official media site.

Smith and Niklas Kronwall (lower body) were both forced out of Wednesday's contest against the Ducks, and it appears they've sustained serious ailments, as they were both placed on IR the day after. It remains to be seen exactly how long Smith will be out, but he'll have to miss at least seven days or the Wings' next four games. The 27-year-old blueliner will be eligible to return to action Jan. 14 against the Penguins.