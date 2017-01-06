Smith (leg) landed on IR Thursday, according to the NHL's Official Media Page.

Smith and Niklas Kronwall (lower body) were forced out of Wednesday's contest against the Ducks and it appears they have sustained serious ailments as they were both placed on injured reserve the day after. It remains to be seen exactly how long Smith will be out, but he'll have to miss at least seven days, or the Wings' next four games, according to the NHL's injured reserve policy. The 27-year-old blueliner will be eligible to return to action Jan. 14 against the Penguins.