Smith (knee) skated before practice Sunday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Smith's missed the past five games with his knee injury, and he remains on injured reserve with fellow defenseman Niklas Kronwall. The next step in his rehab presumably is to join his teammates in practice. He's a no-frills blueliner on pace for only 13 points this season and thus carries minimal fantasy intrigue, though the Wings seemingly lack physicality when Smith's out of action.