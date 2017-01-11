Smith (knee) will be out of action for at least two more weeks as he battles symptoms of a sprained knee, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Smith is eligible to return to action Jan. 14 against Pittsburgh but it appears he'll need some extra time to recover. The 27-year-old missed 12 games earlier in the campaign with knee issues but it is unclear if his most recent ailment is related. If he doesn't experience any setbacks in the next several weeks, he could be aiming for a return Jan. 24 in Boston.