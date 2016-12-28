Lashoff was reassigned to the minors Wednesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Lashoff has been out of the lineup for the Red Wings' previous five outings due to injury as well as being a healthy scratch. With Detroit hoping to get back some guys from injured reserve in the coming weeks, the blueliner was the odd man out; he figures to spent the majority of the year with Grand Rapids, barring another rash of injuries.