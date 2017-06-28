Lashoff earned a qualifying offer from the Red Wings on Monday, MLive.com reports.

Detroit can ill-afford to do away with experienced options on its blue line, even if it means retaining a guy like Lashoff, who turns 27 years old in July and has primarily toiled in the minors.

