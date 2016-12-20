Red Wings' Brian Lashoff: Healthy enough to play
Lashoff (face) will be ready if needed Tuesday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The Red Wings had their road game against the Hurricanes canceled Monday due to poor ice conditions, but Lashoff reportedly was going to miss that contest anyway due to the minor ailment. He's a depth defender who may serve as a healthy scratch in Tuesday's road game against the Lightning.
