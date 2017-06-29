Lashoff signed on the dotted line with the Red Wings on a two-year, two-way contract extension, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Lashoff hasn't seen a ton of action at the top level over his career and has dressed for just five games (all in 2016-17) over the last two seasons. The big-bodied blueliner doesn't provide a ton of upside on the offensive end of the ice and shouldn't figure into the fantasy mix as the 2017-18 season approaches.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...