Red Wings' Brian Lashoff: Inks two-year extension with Red Wings
Lashoff signed on the dotted line with the Red Wings on a two-year, two-way contract extension, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Lashoff hasn't seen a ton of action at the top level over his career and has dressed for just five games (all in 2016-17) over the last two seasons. The big-bodied blueliner doesn't provide a ton of upside on the offensive end of the ice and shouldn't figure into the fantasy mix as the 2017-18 season approaches.
