Ehn signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Detroit on Thursday.

Ehn will join AHL Grand Rapids as they kick off their opening-round Calder Cup series against AHL Milwaukee. The 21-year-old will get his first taste of North American hockey as he leaves the Swedish Elite League after four seasons. In 52 outings this past year, the center registered four goals and nine helpers, so fantasy owners probably shouldn't expect a ton of offensive production in the future.

