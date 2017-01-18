DeKeyser tallied a helper in Monday's 1-0 win over the Canadiens.

The apple snapped a 16-game point streak for the top-pairing defender, who has regressed this season with just seven points and a minus-13 rating through 44 contests. DeKeyser managed 20, 31 and 23 points, respectively, over the last three seasons, but unless he cranks his scoring pace up in the second half, his run of reaching even the modest 20-point plateau will come to an end.