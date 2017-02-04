DeKeyser provided the game-winner Friday, putting one past Islanders netminder Thomas Greiss with 28 seconds remaining in the home contest.

Danny D's shot bounced off a pair of opposing defensemen -- Nick Leddy and Thomas Hickey -- before trickling into the cage. Dekeyser only has 17 career goals, through 285 career contests, but six of those have been game-winning tallies. Still, he's primarily a shutdown defenseman and not someone that you want to rely on for offense in the fantasy realm.