DeKeyser will participate in the World Championship next month, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

DeKeyser will represent the U.S. team in the international tournament, accompanied by fellow Red Wings in forward Dylan Larkin and goaltender Jimmy Howard. It was a trying year for Danny D, as he produced only 12 points (four goals, eight assists) and made his share of mistakes in the defensive zone on the way to a minus-22 rating, but the WMU product did record career highs in hits (100) and blocked shots (170). Still, he'll be a late pick or even waiver fodder in most redraft leagues next season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...