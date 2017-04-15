DeKeyser will participate in the World Championship next month, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

DeKeyser will represent the U.S. team in the international tournament, accompanied by fellow Red Wings in forward Dylan Larkin and goaltender Jimmy Howard. It was a trying year for Danny D, as he produced only 12 points (four goals, eight assists) and made his share of mistakes in the defensive zone on the way to a minus-22 rating, but the WMU product did record career highs in hits (100) and blocked shots (170). Still, he'll be a late pick or even waiver fodder in most redraft leagues next season.