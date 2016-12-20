Red Wings' Darren Helm: Could return shortly after Christmas break
Helm (shoulder) is expected to return shortly after Christmas break, Helene St. James of The Detroit Free Press reports.
Helm's missed over a calendar month -- 16 games -- with his separated shoulder. Coach Jeff Blashill has had to do quite a bit of line shuffling since the penalty-killing specialist last played -- several more forwards subsequently sustained ailments -- with Riley Sheahan the latest to occupy Helm's center spot on the third line. Until Helm is able to return, the Winged Wheel won't be able to fly down the ice quite as fast.
