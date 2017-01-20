Helm (shoulder) is expected to play Friday night on the road against the Sabres.

Helm missed 29 consecutive games, so we'd be hesitant to rush him back into fantasy lineups, though he should make for a decent, low-priced flier in DFS contests given that he does have some offensive flair to his game and not everyone will be aware that he's back in the fold after such a long injury layoff. Prior to the injury, he produced four goals on 28 shots for a 14.3 shooting percentage and provided a pair of scores on the power play. Moreover, Helm boasts plenty of speed on the rush and is heavily counted on during the penalty kill.