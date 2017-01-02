Helm (shoulder) still a couple weeks away according to general manager Ken Holland, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Helm has already been sidelined for 20 games with this ailment and appears set to miss several more. In fact, the 29-year-old has managed to suit up for just 17 appearances this year in which he has garnered four goals and three helpers. At this point, it may not be worth stashing the center given the amount of rust he will no doubt need to shake off.