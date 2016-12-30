Red Wings' Darren Helm: Won't play Sunday
Helm (shoulder) won't play on Sunday against Toronto, Ansar Khan of MLive reports.
The forward won't return until Wednesday at the earliest. Given the amount of time missed, and the limited scoring this year (7 points in 17 games), it might be best to give Helm a game or two to get back up to speed before starting him in most leagues.
