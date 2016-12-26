Helm (shoulder) won't return in the last week of 2016, Ansar Khan of MLive reports.

According to general manager Ken Holland, Helm is one of a handful of Red Wings who won't return until Jan 1 at the earliest. With the center being out since Nov 18, owners might want to see how he reacts to being back on the ice before slotting him into their lineups once he returns.

