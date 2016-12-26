Red Wings' Darren Helm: Won't return from injury this week
Helm (shoulder) won't return in the last week of 2016, Ansar Khan of MLive reports.
According to general manager Ken Holland, Helm is one of a handful of Red Wings who won't return until Jan 1 at the earliest. With the center being out since Nov 18, owners might want to see how he reacts to being back on the ice before slotting him into their lineups once he returns.
More News
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Could return shortly after Christmas break•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Placed on LTIR•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Out at least six weeks with dislocated shoulder•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: MRI on tap•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Leaves Tuesday's contest with upper-body ailment•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Puts nail in coffin Friday•