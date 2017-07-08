Cholowksi, who's been participating in the Red Wings' development camp, doesn't yet know the league level he'll be associated with in the upcoming season, but he could end up in juniors with Prince George of the WHL holding his contract rights.

With the Wings taking Cholowski in the first round (20th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft and penning him to a three-year entry-level contract this past April, it appears that he's on the fast track to an NHL job. He appeared in one game for AHL Grand Rapids last season -- following 36 games (one goal, 11 assists) with St. Cloud State -- and he reportedly could even bypass juniors to become an option for the Griffins if he shows well in the development camp and fills out physically. Still, that's not something that Cholowski is focused on currently. "Right now, I don't know where I'll be next year," he said. "I'm just going to do my best to make whatever team I can. Whether it's Detroit, Grand Rapids or the WHL, I'll play where they want me to play."