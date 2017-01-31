Miller was reassigned to the minors Tuesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The Red Wings needed to clear a roster spot for burner Dylan Larkin -- he's set to return from an upper-body injury -- so naturally, it makes sense to demote a player like Miller, who had been waived about a week before the All-Star break, but ultimately was retained since he passed through the wire untouched. He's a physical being, but there's nothing to get excited about regarding Miller from a fantasy perspective.