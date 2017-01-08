Miller tacked on an assist in Saturday's 6-3 road loss to San Jose.

This was Miller's first helper on the season, which serves as a reminder that his role as a fourth-line winger and penalty-killing specialist is not conducive to garnering fantasy value. On a positive note, though, he does have a terrific shooting percentage (17.4) as a skater who's lit the lamp four times on only 23 shots.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola