Red Wings' Drew Miller: Returns to big club
Miller was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
It's been quite the whirlwind for Miller. In this week alone, he's been waived -- only to clear -- assigned to the minors, and now heading back up to the parent club for the Red Wings. Injuries to Steve Ott (shoulder) Dylan Larkin (upper body) necessitated his full-circle movement around the organization. Needless to say, fantasy owners shouldn't concern themselves with this messy situation.
