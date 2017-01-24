Miller was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

It's been quite the whirlwind for Miller. In this week alone, he's been waived -- only to clear -- assigned to the minors, and now heading back up to the parent club for the Red Wings. Injuries to Steve Ott (shoulder) Dylan Larkin (upper body) necessitated his full-circle movement around the organization. Needless to say, fantasy owners shouldn't concern themselves with this messy situation.