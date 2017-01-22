Miller was waived by the Red Wings on Sunday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Miller's ice time has trended downward of late, culminating in him being a healthy scratch Friday against the Sabres. With Niklas Kronwall (groin) back in the lineup Sunday, the team will open up a roster spot by waiving Miller. Assuming he passes through waivers unclaimed, the winger will likely be sent to AHL Grand Rapids.