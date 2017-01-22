Red Wings' Drew Miller: Waived by Red Wings
Miller was waived by the Red Wings on Sunday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Miller's ice time has trended downward of late, culminating in him being a healthy scratch Friday against the Sabres. With Niklas Kronwall (groin) back in the lineup Sunday, the team will open up a roster spot by waiving Miller. Assuming he passes through waivers unclaimed, the winger will likely be sent to AHL Grand Rapids.
More News
-
Red Wings' Drew Miller: Lands on scoresheet Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Drew Miller: Ice cold of late•
-
Red Wings' Drew Miller: Lights lamp Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' Drew Miller: Healthy entering new season•
-
Red Wings' Drew Miller: Agrees to one-year contract•
-
Red Wings' Drew Miller: Offer on table to stay in Detroit•