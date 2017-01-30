Larkin (upper body) could rejoin the lineup for Tuesday's contest against the Devils, Ansar Kahn of MLive.com reports.

The 20-year-old's sophomore campaign for the Red Wings hasn't produced as promising a result as he displayed as a rookie. Through 47 games, Larkin owns just 18 points (12 goals, six assists) and a minus-14 rating, but his presence in the lineup still makes the Wings a better team. Expect more info on him on gameday, if not following the team's practice session.

