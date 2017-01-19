Larkin registered a goal with an assist and a plus-4 rating during Monday's win over Boston.

This was Larkin's first multi-point outing since Oct. 25, and the sophomore has struggled to provide consistent offense throughout the season. 12 goals, 18 points and a minus-13 rating don't move the fantasy needle in most seasonal settings, and while Larkin has a good shot at turning things around, there are no guarantees. After all, his struggles date back to the end of his debut campaign (five goals and seven points over the final 28 games of 2015-16).