Larkin (upper body) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's home game against the Devils.

Larkin was able to rest through the All-Star break, which wasn't the case last season, when he set the record for fastest skater in the SuperSkills competition and had participated in the All-Star Game itself. Larkin is stealthily sniping per usual with 12 goals in 47 games, but he's caught in a bottom-six role and only averaging 16:20 of ice time. In standard leagues, he's best viewed as No. 3 or No. 4 fantasy forward at this juncture.