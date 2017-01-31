Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Looks ready to go Tuesday
Larkin (upper body) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's home game against the Devils.
Larkin was able to rest through the All-Star break, which wasn't the case last season, when he set the record for fastest skater in the SuperSkills competition and had participated in the All-Star Game itself. Larkin is stealthily sniping per usual with 12 goals in 47 games, but he's caught in a bottom-six role and only averaging 16:20 of ice time. In standard leagues, he's best viewed as No. 3 or No. 4 fantasy forward at this juncture.
