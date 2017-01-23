Larkin (upper body) was moved to injured reserve by the Red Wings on Monday.

Larkin was already ruled out for the team's next two contests, so it shouldn't come as a huge surprise that the team made this move. He will be eligible to rejoin the lineup next Tuesday when the Red Wings host the Devils. Meanwhile, Drew Miller is expected to be recalled from AHL Grand Rapids to take his place on the active roster.

