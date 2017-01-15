Larkin was a non-factor offensively in Saturday's 6-3 home win over the Penguins.

Detroit tied a season-high for scores and yet the versatile speedster wasn't able to muster a single shot on goal for the second straight game. Larkin appears to be uncomfortable in his latest third-line role; last season he led the team in plus-minus at plus-11, but he currently has the worst rating on the team with a minus-17 mark through 43 contests. Not all is lost, though, as the Michigan native is tied with veteran Thomas Vanek and rookie Anthony Mantha for the team lead in goals at 11. You'll have to take the good with the bad when it comes to Larkin.