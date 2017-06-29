McIlrath inked a two-year, two-way contract with the Red Wings on Wednesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

McIlrath was expected to hit the open market rather than re-up with the Red Wings, but the two sides eventually came to an agreement. He split his time between the Panthers and Red Wings organizations last season, but played just five games at the NHL level. Despite being a first-round pick in 2010, the blueliner has played more than five games in the NHL just once so far in his career. At age 25, McIlrath's time as a prospect has begun to close. He'll attempt to earn a spot on the Opening Night roster in training camp, but will likely remain a fringe NHL player and he doesn't possess a ton of upside for fantasy purposes.

