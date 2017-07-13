Hronek will turn pro next season after impressing in development camp.

Both Hronek and fellow blueline prospect Vili Saarijarvi will move on from juniors with AHL Grand Rapids being the next stop. Tyler Wright, who's Detroit's director of amateur scouting, explained that Hronek has the skill set to work on the power play and already views him as a leader. Last season, the Czech skater notched 61 points (14 goals, 47 assists) in 59 games with OHL Saginaw and even got his first taste of minor-league action -- two points in 12 games (including the playoffs) -- for a Griffins team that won the Calder Cup Trophy.