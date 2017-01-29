Hronek tallied two goals and added an assist in OHL Saginaw's 3-2 win over Windsor on Saturday.

Hronek finished the game with a plus-two rating and a game-high nine shots on goal. He's a defenseman, by the way. Hronek is a bit undersized at 6-feet, 170 pounds, but right-handed shooting defenders who posses his offensive instincts are difficult to come by. He now has 37 points in 38 games for the Spirit. It's been a very strong first OHL season for the 2016 second-round selection.