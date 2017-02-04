Nielsen sustained an upper-body injury in Friday's game against the Islanders, though he'll travel to Nashville and test the injury Saturday morning, ahead of a game against the Predators, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Playing against his former team, Nielsen was limited to 11:59 of ice time, though spending four minutes in the sin bin also contributed to his reduced workload. Detroit has already had a whopping 212 man-games lost this season, but none for Nielsen thus far. If the ailment causes him to miss the next contest, the Red Wings would be able to slot Tomas Jurco into the lineup without needing to call anyone up from the minors.