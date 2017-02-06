Nielsen (upper body) was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Saturday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

With the 32-year-old going down, it's yet another injury issue for a Detroit team that has struggled to have a healthy lineup all season. Steve Ott was activated from the IR at the same time, but the gritty winger won't be able to match the production of Nielsen, who has 26 points in 51 games compared to Ott's four points in 37 games.