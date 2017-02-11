Nielsen (upper body) is ready to play in Saturday's road game against the Blue Jackets, Brendan Savage of MLive.com reports.

Nielsen missed the last three games with the upper-body ailment, but he should be deployed for a tough road match against the league's fifth-ranked offense. The Dane is utilized in all situations, but the Red Wings have an abundance of talented forwards yearning for substantial minutes, and therefore Nielsen has played slightly less than he did with the Islanders last season, averaging 17:13 of ice time per contest.