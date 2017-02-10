Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: On track to return Saturday
Nielsen (upper body) is expected to play Saturday afternoon against host Columbus.
Assuming the Dane does suit up for this next contest, he's likely to bump Tomas Jurco from the lineup. A first-time NHL All-Star, Nielsen's done an admirable job as the successor to long-time Red Wing Pavel Datsyuk, particularly on special teams; he's racked up eight power-play points -- including seven helpers -- to complement a pair of shorthanded tallies. Those figures look even better when you consider that Detroit is the worst team on the man advantage and 16th on the penalty kill.
More News
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Will not play Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Heads to IR•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Departs contest with upper-body ailment•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Sets up two more goals•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Adds security goal•