Nielsen (upper body) will not play in Saturday's road game against Nashville, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The Danish stalwart is officially day-to-day with this ailment that he sustained in Friday's home clash with the Islanders. Physical defenseman Niklas Kronwall (lower body) reportedly will be out as well, which takes a pair of regulars away from a power-play unit that has perpetually been one of the league's worst over the last two seasons. Yes, Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill can put another body in the lineup in place of Nielsen, but there's no spare part on the Winged Wheel that can come close to manufacturing the level of special teams production that we're accustomed to seeing out of Nielsen -- who also has a pair of shorthanded goals this campaign. Tomas Jurco may tag into the lineup, though he's been brutal with a minus-6 rating and nothing but goose eggs offensively through 13 games.