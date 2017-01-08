Nielsen secured two primary assists in Saturday's 6-3 road loss to the Sharks.

The Nielsen ratings are in, and the results show that the Danish pivot is still worth watching in fantasy, despite the Red Wings needing to dig themselves out of the cellar of the Atlantic Division. Nielsen remains a focal point on special teams, having collected a team-leading seven points on the power play to go along with a pair of shorthanded goals.

