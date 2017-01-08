Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Sets up two more goals
Nielsen secured two primary assists in Saturday's 6-3 road loss to the Sharks.
The Nielsen ratings are in, and the results show that the Danish pivot is still worth watching in fantasy, despite the Red Wings needing to dig themselves out of the cellar of the Atlantic Division. Nielsen remains a focal point on special teams, having collected a team-leading seven points on the power play to go along with a pair of shorthanded goals.
More News
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Adds security goal•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Grabs helper against former team•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Finds twine in loss•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Dynamic in Friday's win•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Left wide open for tally•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Adds lone regulation goal for Detroit in win•