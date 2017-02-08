Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Will not play Thursday
Nielsen (upper body) was ruled out for Thursday's game against the Capitals, Brendan Savage of MLive.com reports.
With Nielsen unavailable to occupy his traditional second-line spot, the Red Wings are relying on a struggling Riley Sheahan to center Tomas Tatar and Dylan Larkin. Detroit will wrap up its three-game road trip with a pair of games this weekend, so you can expect the Danish pivot to be reevaluated by then.
