Nielsen (upper body) was ruled out for Thursday's game against the Capitals, Brendan Savage of MLive.com reports.

With Nielsen unavailable to occupy his traditional second-line spot, the Red Wings are relying on a struggling Riley Sheahan to center Tomas Tatar and Dylan Larkin. Detroit will wrap up its three-game road trip with a pair of games this weekend, so you can expect the Danish pivot to be reevaluated by then.

