Lindstrom was drafted 38th overall by the Red Wings at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Leave it to the Wings to go off-the-board for a Swede. Ranked as the #25 overall European skater by NHL Central Scouting, Lindstrom posted just nine points in 48 games in Sweden's second-tier league. He did post impressive offensive numbers throughout his junior career back in his home country, so Lindstrom does have some offensive ability. It's just an odd selection at this point in the draft.