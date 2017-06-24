Lindstrom was drafted 38th overall by the Red Wings at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Leave it to the Wings to go off-the-board for a Swede. Ranked as the #25 overall European skater by NHL Central Scouting, Lindstrom posted just nine points in 48 games in Sweden's second-tier league. He did post impressive offensive numbers throughout his junior career back in his home country, so Lindstrom does have some offensive ability. It's just an odd selection at this point in the draft.

CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...